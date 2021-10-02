Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Increases By 152.8%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sentage stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
About Sentage
