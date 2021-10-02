FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in September

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.31 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
