FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in September

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.31 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.