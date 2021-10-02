Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.