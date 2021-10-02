New Street Research Downgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Neutral

New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $741.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $814.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.