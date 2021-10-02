Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

