OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.21

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.21 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 19026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 721.75 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

