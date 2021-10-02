Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.