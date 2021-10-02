Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $636.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 15315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 578.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

