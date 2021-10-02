Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.91

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.91 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 491898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.77. The company has a market capitalization of £661.30 million and a PE ratio of 47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

