Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $15.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.25 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a PE ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

