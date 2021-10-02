Financial Analysis: Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) vs. Its Rivals

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Processa Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Processa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5025 18651 40575 779 2.57

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.53%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -$14.41 million -6.10 Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $122.32 million -2.79

Processa Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals. Processa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.82% -64.42% Processa Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,674.68% -115.88% -26.83%

Risk & Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

