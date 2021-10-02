Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,253,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.06 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

