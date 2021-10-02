Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Increased by Analyst

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of MRCY opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

