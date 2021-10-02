Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

