Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

