Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of VRDN opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,745,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

