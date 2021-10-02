Piper Sandler Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Neutral

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $146.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Shares of XLRN opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

