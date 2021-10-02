Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

ZVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

