Reviewing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33% RBB Bancorp 28.48% 10.55% 1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.86 $34.77 million $1.95 16.46 RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.21 $32.93 million $1.68 15.14

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

