Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.88. The stock has a market cap of £31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
