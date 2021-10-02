Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.88. The stock has a market cap of £31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

