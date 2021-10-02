Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,537.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.