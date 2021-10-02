Berenberg Bank Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 590

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 726.40 ($9.49) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 803.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

