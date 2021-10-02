Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $384.76

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$384.76 and traded as low as C$370.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$370.00, with a volume of 1,158 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$934.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$361.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$60.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.58 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

