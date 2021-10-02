SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.21

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and traded as low as $29.09. SGS shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 42,894 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

