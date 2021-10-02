Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.88. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 9,017 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

