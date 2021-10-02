Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKBTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.