Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 53.0%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

