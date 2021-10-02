Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 107,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

