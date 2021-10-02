Churchill Downs Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Shares of CHDN opened at $247.62 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $27,103,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

