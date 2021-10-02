McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.93 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,256.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

