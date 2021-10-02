Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Monro has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Monro will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monro by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Monro by 101,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

