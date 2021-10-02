Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.