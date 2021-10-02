Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $573 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

