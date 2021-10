China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the production and sale of cement, concrete and related products and services. The company’s operating segment consists of Cement and Concrete. Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and related products. Concrete segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of concrete and related products. Its products include cement, ordinary portland cement, composite portland cement, clinker and concrete. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of CARCY opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. China Resources Cement has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

