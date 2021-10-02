Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $764.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

