First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

FUNC opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. First United has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First United by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in First United by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First United by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

