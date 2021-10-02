Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.73.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,283.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,360.05. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 243,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

