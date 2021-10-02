Critical Analysis: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.30 $202.03 million $1.42 33.16 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.50 $6.95 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% Pathfinder Bancorp 15.25% 7.65% 0.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.