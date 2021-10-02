Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

