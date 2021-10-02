Critical Contrast: Bit Digital (BTBT) & Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 115.29 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 15.11

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1288 1548 55 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.48%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

