Truist Trims Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price to $65.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

