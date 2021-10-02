Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.