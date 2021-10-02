Triumph Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.