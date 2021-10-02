Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$47.31 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$48.34. The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

