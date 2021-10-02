Comparing Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equity Residential 0 13 5 0 2.28

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.30%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $82.53, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 11.87 $913.64 million $3.26 25.02

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

