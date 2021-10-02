Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $5.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

CFR stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

