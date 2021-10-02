Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.50 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 48.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

