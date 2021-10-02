Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.