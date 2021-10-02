Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

