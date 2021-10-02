Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Rises By 1,750.0%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.12 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
About 3DX Industries
